Call to develop a new charter of democracy

LAHORE: Aiming to address the evolving political landscape and the challenges Pakistan faces in maintaining democratic principles, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) hosted a dialogue under aegis of AwazCDS-Pakistan in collaboration with the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Tuesday.

The participants have expressed their commitment to developing a new charter of democracy focused on strengthening democracy, upholding the rule of law, reviving human rights, and ensuring freedom of the media in Pakistan.

In his opening remarks, Chief Executive of AwazCDS-Pakistan Zia-ur-Rehman highlighted the current political and human rights situation in Pakistan. He emphasised the significance of the original COD, signed in 2006 by two major political parties - the PPP and PMLN in a bid to strengthen democracy. However, Zia also pointed out the shortcomings of the first COD, noting a lack of discussion and implementation over the past 17 years and instances where it was sidelined.

The first COD consisted of 36 commitments, with 14 related to addressing power imbalances between the military and civilians. While little progress was made on these fronts, some commitments, such as the 18th amendment, NFC awards, and various laws related to rights, were partially or fully implemented with positive outcomes.

The participants mentioned that a draft of the new COD had been prepared and shared with civil society members, bar councils, journalists, and political activists for input.Over 80 individuals from various backgrounds endorsed the draft, and it was proposed to take it to provincial and district levels for further discussion and input.

The participants made several recommendations, including ensuring military subordination to civilian authorities, advocating for equal representation of women in politics, supporting a free and independent Election Commission, implementing smaller constituencies for improved democracy, addressing electronic voting malfunctions, excluding laws promoting extremism from the constitution, empowering LG systems.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Chairperson Hina Jillani supported the idea of a new COD.