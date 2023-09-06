Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE: Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while humid in plain areas. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rainfall was recorded in some cities, including Islamabad, Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Mangla, Sialkot, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mardan, Kakul, Dir etc.
