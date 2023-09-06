US envoy, IGP agree to promote bilateral security matters

LAHORE: US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom visited the Central Police Office and met Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar along with other police officers.

American Consul General Kristin K Hawkins, Economics Officer Douglas Johnston, Security Attaché Mike Diamond, and Security adviser Safdar Ali Rao also included in the delegation.

During the meeting, it was agreed to promote cooperation in bilateral security matters between the Punjab Police and the United States.The US Ambassador appreciated the sacrifices, role, and achievements of the Punjab Police in the struggle against terrorism and religious extremism. Punjab Police and American security agencies agreed upon increasing working relationships to combat terrorism and extremism while emphasis was placed on the need to improve the representation of young officers of the Punjab Police in the security training programmes of the United States.

Spokesman for Punjab Police said that this was the first visit of any American ambassador to the Central Police Office. During the meeting, security issues for American citizens across Punjab, including Lahore, and USAID programmes were also discussed.