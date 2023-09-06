UHE, UET to collaborate in Automotive Engineering

LAHORE: The University of Home Economics (UHE) and the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) have formalised a collaboration in the field of Automotive Engineering.

In this regard, the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) took place in the syndicate room of the UHE.The MoU was inked by Prof Dr Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, Vice-Chancellor of UHE, and Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Vice-Chancellor of UET. One of the highlights of this partnership is the establishment of a virtual lab at UHE, a project that Prof Rehman pledged to support them through mutual cooperation.

Prof Dr Faleeha Zahra Kazmi emphasised the positive impact of this MoU on both institutions, highlighting the benefits it will bring to students and faculty members.