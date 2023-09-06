Mardan LG reps demand sufficient funds

MARDAN: The chairmen of various neighborhood and village councils of the Mardan district have termed the funds released by the Provincial Finance Commission as insufficient for office expenses.

Addressing to a news conformance at Mardan Press Club, chairman of different neighborhood and village councils including Yusuf Khan, Waris Khan, Noor Gul, Pir Salman, Mansoor Khan, Shah Khalid, Zahirullah, Muhammad Ali, Sherizad Bibi and other said Mardan is the second big district of the province in terms of population but is being deprived of its legitimate rights.

The local government representatives added that the Nowshera district has 153 neighborhood and village councils. The government, they said, paid Rs180,000 per council every month as monthly expenses.But, they lamented, the government paid less amount - Rs31,000 each to 231 NCs, VCs in the Mardan district, which is an injustice.

The chairman said two years have passed since the LG elections, but neither powers have been devolved to them and nor enough funds issued. They said people had expectations from the elected representatives but they were helpless for lack of powers and due finances.

The LG representatives said most of them had not paid the office rent and expenses due to lack of funds, forcing them to wind up offices and shift the furniture to their homes and hujra.They appealed to the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court to decide their case pending there for the last two years.