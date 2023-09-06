 
close
Wednesday September 06, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

ANP leader killed in Bannu

By Our Correspondent
September 06, 2023

LAKKI MARWAT: A local leader of the Awami National Party was shot dead by his rival in Bannu on Tuesday.According to police, ANP leader Sher Wali Khan Advocate was near the engineering university campus on DI Khan Road when his rival Mohib Khan opened fire and killed him on the spot.The body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for post mortem.