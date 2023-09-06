ANP leader killed in Bannu

LAKKI MARWAT: A local leader of the Awami National Party was shot dead by his rival in Bannu on Tuesday.According to police, ANP leader Sher Wali Khan Advocate was near the engineering university campus on DI Khan Road when his rival Mohib Khan opened fire and killed him on the spot.The body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for post mortem.
LAHORE: Aiming to address the evolving political landscape and the challenges Pakistan faces in maintaining democratic...
LAHORE: Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted...
LAHORE: US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom visited the Central Police Office and met Inspector General of Punjab...
LAHORE: The University of Home Economics and the University of Engineering and Technology have formalised a...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University will offer admission in all BS programmes to the Afghan students and charge...
WANA: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society is making efforts along with the KP Health Department and the Norwegian Red...