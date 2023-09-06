 
September 06, 2023
Man shot at, injured on resistance

By Our Correspondent
September 06, 2023

LAHORE: A 22-year-old man was shot at and injured for offering resistance during robbery in the Gulberg area. The victim was intercepted by the unidentified suspects near Sultan Park. They tried to loot him. However, the victim offered resistance on which the suspects shot at him. He received bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital. SP Model Town Ammara Sherazi reached the hospital on information and inquired health of the injured victim.