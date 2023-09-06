500 get degrees at HU convocation: Governor calls for equipping youth with skills

MANSEHRA: Over 500 graduates were awarded degrees and gold medals at the 13th convocation of Hazara University here on Tuesday. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali was the chief of the convocation which was attended by parents of the graduating students and their families, former vice-chancellors, educational, socio-political personalities and a large number of dignitaries from the area including the top provincial administration.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Ali, who is also the chancellor of the universities, stressed the need for equipping the students with skill and scientific knowledge.

“About 52 percent of the country’s population consists of women. And we have to pay full attention to the higher education of girls so that they can play their role in the development of the country,” he told the passed-out graduates.

“We have lagged far behind in economic development due to lack of academia-industry linkages. And the university professors and faculty members should come forward to fill this gap,” he added.

He said the university students should be given hands-on training in industrial units, offices and similar types in the last year of their education. Speaking on the occasion, Higher Education Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said that Pakistan was blessed with agricultural and mineral wealth. “And our youth are no less than anyone in talent, skill and ability and you can do wonders by moving forward as a team,” he added.

“You have to use your education and experience to present solutions to various problems facing by the society and for that purpose, you have to go beyond research papers and work on the practical front,” he told the faculty.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Prof Dr Qasim Jan said that the provincial government was making every effort to make the quality of education of the universities in line with the international standards so that the young graduates could come-up with solutions to Pakistan’s issues.

Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Mohsin Nawaz presented the highlights of the university’s annual report for the year 2022 and briefed the participants about the educational research, administrative and architectural developments and positions being held in the University.

Earlier, more than 500 graduates of BS, MSc, MA, MPhil and PhD of Spring Semester-21 2019, fall semester 2022 and spring semester 2023 were awarded degrees and 132 gold medals.