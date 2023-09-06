Canteen managers of 7 hospitals arrested

PESHAWAR: Food Department arrested canteen managers of seven hospitals in the provincial capital for overpricing. An official communique said that the officials of the Food Department inspected the canteens of Hayatabad Medical Complex, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Naseen Teaching Hospital, Mercy Teaching Hospital, Kuwait Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital.
During the inspection, the officials discovered that the canteens were charging more than the government rates. The officials registered cases against the managers and arrested them.
