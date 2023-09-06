Man attempts suicide due to poverty

PESHAWAR: A man was shifted to hospital on Tuesday after he attempted to commit suicide due to unprecedented inflation and poverty, it has been learnt. One Adil of Gulbahar was brought to the Khyber Teaching Hospital in wounded condition after he shot himself. The wounded later told the officials of the Pishtakhara Police Station that he attempted to commit suicide due to unprecedented inflation, poverty and joblessness.

Police have lodged a case and started an investigation. Prices of daily use items have gone up manifold in the last few years, making it difficult for millions of families to run their kitchens and arrange for the daily expenses. A number of communities have staged demonstrations in different parts of the country against inflation and poverty.

The prices of food and daily use items are many times higher compared to the last four five years while no significant raise has been given in salaries and daily wages.