Sino-Pak joint air exercise ‘Shaheen-X’ commences in China

ISLAMABAD: The annual Sino-Pak joint air exercise, Shaheen-X, has commenced in the Jiuquan and Yinchuan cities of Northwest China. The Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) lead fighter aircraft J-10 C and JF-17 are participating in the exercise along with air and ground crew.
The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) have been conducting Shaheen joint exercises since 2011, which are being hosted by both countries on an alternate basis, a PAF news release said.
“The Shaheen exercise aims to enhance the aerial combat practices, operational readiness, promoting interoperability and creating synergy amongst the participating strategic and time-tested allies in the region.”
Moreover, the incorporation of features like hybrid warfare, cyberspace and computing in this air exercise would augment the Pakistan Air Force’s effectiveness in the dynamic and evolving landscape of modern warfare.
The exercise would leverage the iron-brother countries to develop a comprehensive defence strategy to further consolidate their capacity of safeguarding their aerial boundaries in the face of shared challenges, the PAF added.
The tenth joint aerial exercise between the venerable PLAAF and PAF heralds a remarkable endeavour to strengthen the bonds of camaraderie and unity between the air forces of both the countries.
The exercise is all set to elevate the calibre of practical combat training for participating adroit pilots and valiant personnel. Through such joint ventures, the PAF reaffirms its unwavering commitment to foster regional harmony, international security and perpetual advancement in its own prowess.
