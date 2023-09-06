Man kills estranged wife in front of toddler son

MINGORA: A man killed his estranged wife in front of their toddler son at Banr locality in Mingora city. A police official Jan Alam said that the woman was going for work as a housemaid when her husband shot her dead. She had filed an application for khula (dissolution of marriage) in the local court. The police arrested the accused identified as Akhtar Ali on the charges of killing his wife. A video of the gruesome murder went viral on social media, showing the toddler sitting next to the body lying in a pool of blood.
