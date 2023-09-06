PTI concerned at ‘fast-spreading instability’ in country

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Tehreek Insaf spokesman Tuesday expressed concern over the ‘criminal negligence, inaction, and complete failure’ of the government to rein in the rising tension and fast-spreading instability in the country.

He said that the entire country was in the grip of chaos, tension, and unrest while the state system was engaged in fostering lawlessness in the country. He said that the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan had been precarious for the last two weeks; however, the caretaker government ministers were trying to create a different impression by spreading rumours.

The PTI spokesman said that in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the entire system of life was put to a halt as businesses were closed and people were on the streets.

Similarly, he was alarmed that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was under the grip of terrorism, where the soldiers and officers deployed were under constant attacks from terrorists, while Balochistan was also suffering from constant instability.

The PTI spokesman said that the poverty fueled by economic collapse is now posing a serious threat to 24 crore Pakistanis, adding that the silent facilitation of incompetent, corrupt state machinery and the flawed decisions of decision-makers further encouraged the mafias to make life hell for the ordinary people of the country.

He went on to say that the justice system was in the grip of extra-constitutional forces, and the media was following the signals of undemocratic elements that added further tension and public anger.

The complete attention of the state machinery, he charged, was focused on the attempts to destroy the Constitution, flout the law, crush the PTI, and run the country against the will of the people without the Constitution and democracy.

He said that it was impossible to end the internal tension and chaos without addressing the real problems of the people and restoring the rule of law, adding that the economic recovery depended on internal security and political stability. He said that the door to political stability would be opened only with respect for the will of the people by allowing them to exercise their right to vote. He said that instead of insisting on further deteriorating the situation through the governments, which do not have mandates and capacity, general elections should be held immediately.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan expressed his happiness over the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision suspending PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s detention and ordering his release, saying that justice has been upheld.

He said that the PTI president had been unlawfully apprehended and abducted from outside his house in Lahore by plainclothesmen who turned out to be Islamabad police.