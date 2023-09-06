Youth Day celebrated

Islamabad: Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) celebrated ‘International Youth Day’ on 5th September here. The event marked the role of youth in addressing challenges faced by Pakistan today through their involvement. Government representatives, international donors, and civil society members attend the event.
Seher Afsheen, the country representative of VSO, spoke about the organisation's objectives to formalise and improve existing Volunteer Policy. Afsheen underscored the invaluable support provided by the UK. She said, “Education is vital for empowering youth for contributing to the nation's development prospects.” Closing the session, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott CMG OBE said: “Empowering Pakistan’s youth to lead the response to today’s challenges, including tackling climate change, could not be
more important.
