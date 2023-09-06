Disability inclusive approach towards achieving SDGs stressed

Islamabad: Demanding a transformative and accelerated action that is inclusive of people with disabilities and in line with the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), Sightsavers calls upon political leaders to mainstream inclusion of persons with disabilities in all the initiatives towards achieving SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). This effort is being made before the UN 2023 SDGs Summit. They expressed their demand during a press conference held in Islamabad to highlight the key issues and urgency of the matter.

As the world approaches the upcoming UN Global Summit in September, Sightsavers demands from the Government of Pakistan, political leaders and policymakers to ensure that the political declaration for the UN 2023 SDGs Summit at the UN, and the national commitments they make at the Summit focus on reaching those who are being left furthest behind. Munazza Gillani, country director Sightsavers while talking to the media informed that 15% of Pakistan’s population, around 36 million people, is suffering from some sort of disability, and the absence of an enabling environment and infrastructure is responsible for their isolation and exclusion from the socio-economic development. There is an urgent need to ensure their inclusion and this upcoming UN 2023 SDGs Summit provides an ideal platform to highlight the need of their inclusion.