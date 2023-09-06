Govt employees go on pen-down strike

Rawalpindi: All kinds of routine work remained suspended due to a pen-down strike by Punjab government employees here on Tuesday. The government employees of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Deputy Commissioner Office and Commissioner Office strongly protested against salaries, leave encashment/pension, etc. The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsan Naqvi assured to increase salaries of Punjab government employees according to federal government employees but in vain. The chief minister also assured of resolving leave encashment and pension issues but in vain.

The protesters blocked the main Murree Road against discrimination in salaries and pensions. A heavy contingent of police officials was also present all around to control the law and order situation. The rally was led by Punjab Revenue Coordination Council (Rawalpindi) President Abdul Sattar Qureshi and Prosecution Office Rawalpindi President Muhammad Sajjad.

The representatives of other departments were also present on the occasion. The rally started from Mareer Chowk to Liaquat Bagh.

The protesters warned to stop all OPDs in allied hospitals if the Punjab government did not take back the notification issued by the Finance Department, Government of the Punjab that government employees who are set to retire are going to suffer financial loss in the form of leave encashment/pension, and the payments will be made as per the initial rather than the running basic pay of their scales. On the other hand, motorists faced hell-like situations due to blockage of main Murree Road from both sides. The residents of the city have appealed to the higher authorities to take up this issue immediately for its resolution otherwise it would create an unrest situation all around.