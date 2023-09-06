PPP to introduce ‘Made in Pakistan’ brand to world: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday vowed that by giving the nation a nuclear program and missile technology, the PPP had made the country’s defenses impregnable, and was now determined to usher in a new era of ‘Made in Pakistan’ in the world, by eradicating inflation and poverty.

“The PPP is determined to crush the ambitions of Pakistan’s enemies and continue to play its full role for the security and uplift of the country,” he said in a statement on Tuesday on the eve of Defense Day.

He termed September 6 a metaphor for Pakistan’s national courage and bravery and said the nation was united and always ready to defend its homeland.

He saluted the armed forces for their bravery and sacrifices and also paid a glowing tribute to the families of the martyrs of the armed forces for their courage and patience.

Bilawal said it was a matter of pride for him that the performance of PPP leadership and its governments in the defense of the country had been historic and wonderful.

He reminded that the nuclear program was a strategic gift of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the nation and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto further innovated and strengthened the defense of the homeland by giving the gift of missile technology to the armed forces.

“After Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, President Asif Ali Zardari was the second head of the country, who paid tribute to the soldiers for their great service on behalf of the entire nation by increasing the salaries of the armed forces by more than 100 percent,” he added.

The PPP chairman also reiterated his party’s commitment to continue political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people till the independence of Occupied Kashmir from India.

“Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and Kashmiris will continue their struggle to achieve their destination,” he contended.