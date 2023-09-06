LHC dismisses bail pleas of Yasmin, others

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid and others in the May 9 case. A two-member bench headed by Justice Alia Neelam heard the bail pleas. Opposing the bail pleas, the public prosecutor said new provisions had been added to the case and the accused had to be investigated under the new provisions. After which, the court rejected the bail pleas.
Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court sent Yasmin Rashid and others to jail on judicial remand.
