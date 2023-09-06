Armed forces pay rich tribute to martyrs, their families on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD: On 6th September 1965, it was yet again displayed that a smaller but righteous force overcame a numerically larger enemy with professionalism, determination and faith. Indeed this day and associated heroics and sacrifices continue to inspire our generations. The day exudes the spirit of unity and sacrifice in the defence of our motherland, says an ISPR press release.

“We owe our freedom & peace to unprecedented sacrifices of our martyrs and veterans. Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to ensuring the defence of motherland against all internal and external threats. Hostile efforts to spoil the hard-earned peace will be met with the full might of the Armed Forces, backed with the support and resolve of the people of Pakistan,” it added.