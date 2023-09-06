Ambreen Jan made PTV MD

ISLAMABAD: Ambreen Jan has been appointed as managing director (MD) Pakistan Television (PTV). She was serving as director general External Publicity in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB).
Highly placed sources told ‘The News’ on Tuesday that an officer of the Information Group (IP), Ambreen, will be made additional secretary of the ministry and will be holding charge of the PTV MD, replacing Sohail Ali Khan, federal secretary for MOIB.
Ambreen is a grade-21 officer in the information and broadcasting ministry. Major reshuffles have been made in the ministry and they have been consigned to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for its authentication.
Arshad Muneer, an MOIB officer, who has recently been elevated to grade 21, would be made director general of Directorate of Electronic Media (DEM).
Earlier, he was joint secretary in the ministry. In addition, APP Director General Asim Hussain Khichi will continue as principal information officer (PIO) till return of Mubashar Hasan who has departed for an important training course in the NDU.
Press Information Department (PID) Lahore Director General Shafqat Abbas is being transferred to the ministry in Islamabad, where he will be posted as joint secretary, the sources added.
Remembering valour and junior leadership qualities of soldiers of a platoon before drowning in high tide river on...
Our army museums have war trophies in the form of Indian captured tanks, vehicles, RRs and above all the jeep of Major...
Every year on September 6, Pakistan commemorates a day of immense significance, dedicated to honouring the martyrs who...
ISLAMABAD: The annual Sino-Pak joint air exercise, Shaheen-X, has commenced in the Jiuquan and Yinchuan cities of...
The establishment and strengthening of the Special Investment Facilitation Council is of utmost importance for our...
MINGORA: A man killed his estranged wife in front of their toddler son at Banr locality in Mingora city. A police...