Ambreen Jan made PTV MD

ISLAMABAD: Ambreen Jan has been appointed as managing director (MD) Pakistan Television (PTV). She was serving as director general External Publicity in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB).

Highly placed sources told ‘The News’ on Tuesday that an officer of the Information Group (IP), Ambreen, will be made additional secretary of the ministry and will be holding charge of the PTV MD, replacing Sohail Ali Khan, federal secretary for MOIB.

Ambreen is a grade-21 officer in the information and broadcasting ministry. Major reshuffles have been made in the ministry and they have been consigned to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for its authentication.

Arshad Muneer, an MOIB officer, who has recently been elevated to grade 21, would be made director general of Directorate of Electronic Media (DEM).

Earlier, he was joint secretary in the ministry. In addition, APP Director General Asim Hussain Khichi will continue as principal information officer (PIO) till return of Mubashar Hasan who has departed for an important training course in the NDU.

Press Information Department (PID) Lahore Director General Shafqat Abbas is being transferred to the ministry in Islamabad, where he will be posted as joint secretary, the sources added.