Qul of Aleem’s mother-in-law today

LAHORE: The Qul of mother-in-law of President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan and widow of former Judge of Lahore High Court Justice (retd) Ghulam Sabir will be held at DHA Phase 8 on Wednesday (today). The Quran Khawani will take place at 5:00pm at the residence of Abdul Aleem Khan at 1-E of DHA Phase 8 opposite Lahore Airport while Dua will be offered at 6:00pm. Several MNAs, MPAs, well-known political, judicial and social personalities and people from different walks of life expressed their deep condolences with Aleem on the death of his mother-in-law.—Correspondent