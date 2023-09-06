US envoy, IGP agree to promote cooperation in security matters

LAHORE: US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom visited the Central Police Office and met Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar along with other police officers.

American Consul General Kristin K Hawkins, Economics Officer Douglas Johnston, Security Attaché Mike Diamond, and Security adviser Safdar Ali Rao also included in the delegation.

During the meeting, it was agreed to promote cooperation in bilateral security matters between the Punjab Police and the United States.

The US Ambassador appreciated the sacrifices, role, and achievements of the Punjab Police in the struggle against terrorism and religious extremism. Punjab Police and American security agencies agreed upon increasing working relationships to combat terrorism and extremism while emphasis was placed on the need to improve the representation of young officers of the Punjab Police in the security training programmes of the United States. Spokesman for Punjab Police said that this was the first visit of any American ambassador to the Central Police Office. During the meeting, security issues for American citizens across Punjab, including Lahore, and USAID programmes were also discussed.

Talking to the US delegation, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the foolproof security of American citizens, investors, and experts coming to the province is a top priority. He said that Punjab Police is committed to gender equality and women empowerment. He also apprised the US Ambassador about the objectives and facilities of the Tahaffuz Marakaz and Meesaq Centres. IG Punjab further said that more than 15 million people have benefited from the online facilities of the police Tahaffuz Marakaz, IT reforms, and expanding the scope of Safe Cities to other districts for better delivery of services to the citizens. He said that the training quality of police training institutes will be increased with American cooperation, and the force will be equipped with modern equipment.