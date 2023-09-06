Free education to mine workers’ children being ensured: minister

LAHORE: The Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Department, Punjab, Ibrahim Murad, while presiding over a meeting held regarding the provision of better facilities to the mine labour, said that the caretaker government was working for the prosperity and improvement of facilities for mine workers in Punjab.
The Mines Labour Welfare Department is ensuring the provision of free education to the children of the labourers working in the mines. He said that we want the children of the labourers to become skilled and build a better future. We are also working on providing skills training to the housewives of the workers so that they can also play their role in the financial welfare of their family, added Murad.
The minister said that water filtration plants would also be installed to supply clean water to the mines.
Remembering valour and junior leadership qualities of soldiers of a platoon before drowning in high tide river on...
Our army museums have war trophies in the form of Indian captured tanks, vehicles, RRs and above all the jeep of Major...
Every year on September 6, Pakistan commemorates a day of immense significance, dedicated to honouring the martyrs who...
ISLAMABAD: The annual Sino-Pak joint air exercise, Shaheen-X, has commenced in the Jiuquan and Yinchuan cities of...
The establishment and strengthening of the Special Investment Facilitation Council is of utmost importance for our...
MINGORA: A man killed his estranged wife in front of their toddler son at Banr locality in Mingora city. A police...