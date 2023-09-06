Free education to mine workers’ children being ensured: minister

LAHORE: The Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Department, Punjab, Ibrahim Murad, while presiding over a meeting held regarding the provision of better facilities to the mine labour, said that the caretaker government was working for the prosperity and improvement of facilities for mine workers in Punjab.

The Mines Labour Welfare Department is ensuring the provision of free education to the children of the labourers working in the mines. He said that we want the children of the labourers to become skilled and build a better future. We are also working on providing skills training to the housewives of the workers so that they can also play their role in the financial welfare of their family, added Murad.

The minister said that water filtration plants would also be installed to supply clean water to the mines.