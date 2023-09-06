Humid forecast

LAHORE: Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin & Sibbi where mercury reached 41°C, while in Lahore, it was 36.6°C and minimum was 24°C. —Correspondent
Remembering valour and junior leadership qualities of soldiers of a platoon before drowning in high tide river on...
Our army museums have war trophies in the form of Indian captured tanks, vehicles, RRs and above all the jeep of Major...
Every year on September 6, Pakistan commemorates a day of immense significance, dedicated to honouring the martyrs who...
ISLAMABAD: The annual Sino-Pak joint air exercise, Shaheen-X, has commenced in the Jiuquan and Yinchuan cities of...
The establishment and strengthening of the Special Investment Facilitation Council is of utmost importance for our...
MINGORA: A man killed his estranged wife in front of their toddler son at Banr locality in Mingora city. A police...