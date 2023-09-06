Robbers shoot man for resistance

LAHORE: A 22-year-old man was shot at and injured for offering resistance during robbery in the Gulberg area. The victim was intercepted by the unidentified suspects near Sultan Park. They tried to loot him. However, the victim offered resistance on which the suspects shot at him. He received bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital. SP Model Town Ammara Sherazi reached the hospital on information and inquired health of the injured victim. She ensured that the suspected robbers would be arrested soon. The injured victim was identified as Nabeel.

Man shot dead: A 35-year-old man was shot dead by the unidentified suspects in Shahdara. The victim identified as Imran was intercepted by the unidentified suspects. They opened fire at him. He received serious bullet injuries and died. Police removed the body to morgue.

Youth hit to death: A 19-year-old youth died in a road accident in the Shalimar area. The victim identified as Naeem was trying to cross the road when a speeding car hit him. The victim fell down and received serious injuries. He was shifted to hospital. However, he died. Police removed the body to morgue.