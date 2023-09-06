Shamshad briefs WB team on govt’s revenue steps

ISLAMABAD: With the possibility of approval for $350 million under the Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE-II) programme in the second quarter (Oct-Dec) period, Pakistan underscored the need for more financial support to strengthen social safety nets, aimed at providing much-needed relief to the masses during the challenging economic circumstances.

World Bank (WB) Country Director Najy Benhassine called on caretaker Finance, Revenue and Privatisation Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar here at the Finance Division on Tuesday.

Under the RISE-II programme, the WB is expected to approve $350 million while the AIIB will also co-finance $250 million. The policy reform programme underpinning RISE-II aims to achieve its policy objectives through two pillars -- enhancing the policy and institutional framework to improve fiscal management and improving the regulatory framework to foster growth and competitiveness.

The first pillar supports reforms for improving credibility of fiscal policy by establishing effective institutions and intergovernmental coordination mechanisms, enhancing debt transparency and management, broadening the tax base and reducing distortions in tax policy, and improving the financial viability of the energy sector through resolution of circular debt.

The second pillar supports reforms to improve the regulatory framework to foster growth and competitiveness. Private investment is severely constrained due to the way GST is administered across the country, an opaque and overregulated business environment, a shallow financial sector, and significant anti-export bias of the national tariff policy.

The government has put enhancing private investments and exports at the top of its economic transformation agenda. In this regard, the government has committed to harmonise the GST across the country, improve the regulatory environment related to ease of doing business, implement policies for unlocking digital finance, and reduce the anti-export bias.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, Njay Benhassine was also accompanied by his team, including Tobias Akhtar Haque, Lead Country Economist, and Gailius J Draugelis, Operations Manager. The secretary finance, secretary Economic Affairs Division, and senior officers were also present in the meeting.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar appreciated the role of the World Bank as one of the major development partners of Pakistan. She also expressed gratitude for the World Bank’s continued support and commitment to Pakistan’s economic growth through its ongoing development projects in the country that will help Pakistan strengthen its fiscal management, undertake foundational reforms and uplift the masses.

She also informed the delegation about the comprehensive measures being taken by the interim government to enhance revenue collection of the country and pursuance of sound fiscal policies. She further underscored the caretaker government’s commitment to the fulfillment of its obligations under the IMF programme and timely completion of all ongoing development projects. She also emphasised the government’s determination to prioritise the well-being of its citizens, especially those most vulnerable, through targeted initiatives that promote inclusive development and mitigate the impact of economic challenges on the people of Pakistan. The WB country director commended Pakistan’s dedication to economic reforms and expressed the bank’s readiness to provide technical assistance and financial support to help Pakistan achieve its development goals. He highlighted the importance of collaboration between the WB and the Pakistani government to address pressing economic challenges and promote sustainable development. During the meeting, both the parties exchanged views on their shared vision of promoting economic stability and social development in Pakistan to foster a prosperous and resilient future for the country. The interim finance minister underscored the need for support for strengthening social safety nets, aimed at providing much-needed relief to the masses during challenging economic circumstances.