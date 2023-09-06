Rawalpindi: Lieutenancy Colonel Raja Fazal Hussain Bhatti (28 PMA Long course) died and laid to rest on Tuesday, says a press release. He was father of Brigadier Raja Abid Hussain Bhatti, Brigadier Raja Abrar Bhatti and Lieutenant Colonel (r) Raja Sajid Bhatti. He was father-in-law of Colonel Khurram Tariq. His ‘qul’ will be held today at his ancestral house in Chakwal.