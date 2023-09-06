Tribute to armed forces

Islamabad: The 6th Sep­tember reminds us of the unmatched courage and precious sacrifices of the brave armed forces of Pakistan, when the proud descendants of the country showed great courage and bravery and crushed the evil intentions of the insidious enemy.

While talking to a group of students, on the occasion of Pakistan Defence Day, Sardar Group Senior Vice President Dr. Sardar Rashid Ilyas Khan said that September 6 is the day of Pakistan’s dignity. The cowardly enemy attacked covertly, to which the Pakistan army gave a befitting reply.

He said that September 6 is a manifestation of the nation’s unwavering spirit of patriotism and great sacrifice for the defence of the country. Due to the excellent capability of the army and the unparalleled spirit of sacrifice for the defence of the homeland, no enemy can dare to look at Pakistan with an evil eye. He said that the freedom, integrity and survival of Pakistan is due to the sacrifices of martyrs.