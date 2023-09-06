Free education to mine workers’ children being ensured: minister

LAHORE:The Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Department, Punjab, Ibrahim Murad, while presiding over a meeting held regarding the provision of better facilities to the mine labour, said that the caretaker government was working for the prosperity and improvement of facilities for mine workers in Punjab.

The Mines Labour Welfare Department is ensuring the provision of free education to the children of the labourers working in the mines. He said that we want the children of the labourers to become skilled and build a better future. We are also working on providing skills training to the housewives of the workers so that they can also play their role in the financial welfare of their family, added Murad. The minister said that water filtration plants would also be installed to supply clean water to the mines. Mine Labour Welfare Schools also provide stipends to students and ensure the provision of the best medical facilities to the mine workers.

Mines and Minerals Director General Abdul Shakoor assured the minister of full cooperation from the department for the welfare of the workers.

Consortia on women’s rights launched

The provincial launch of the FEM consortia in Pakistan represents a significant milestone in the advocacy and promotion of women’s rights and gender equality in the country held here Tuesday.

FEM Consortia is an alliance comprising 12 women’s rights organisations that have come together to work collectively on various issues affecting women in Pakistan. Bushra Khaliq, Executive Director WISE, said that all organisations would work for women rights and implementation of laws. She highlighted the issues related to women and said that they would struggle together for resolving their issues with feminist lens.

She said that girls’ education, child marriages, forced marriages, women’s economic rights and gender-based violence against women in politics would be highlighted. Dr Nasira Malik, representative Oxfam, Zafarullah Khan, expert on Constitution and Democracy, Sahar Shafique Assistant Director, Women Development Department, Government of Punjab and Nabila Hakim, Woman Ombudsperson Punjab also spoke on the occasion.