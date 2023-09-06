PU Senate okays budget proposals for current fiscal

LAHORE:The 360th meeting of Punjab University (PU) Senate was held under the chairmanship of Governor / Chancellor Punjab University Muhammad Balighur Rehman in Old Campus (Senate Hall) here Tuesday which approved budget recommendations for the current fiscal year. PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Registrar Dr Ahmad Islam and Senate members were present.

Addressing the meeting, Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that Pakistan’s bright future was in the hands of our youth and the role of teachers was important in grooming the new generation and nurturing positive thinking in them. He said that in 2013, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) was allocated Rs34 billion and this amount was gradually increased every year to Rs120 billion by the PMLN government in the 2018-19 budget, which was a proof of the priority given by the PMLN government to education. He said that after 2018, the higher education budget was cut due to which the universities had to face problems. He said that when the coalition government came in 2022, there were many challenges and despite the country being at risk of default, the government increased funding for the HEC.

The governor said that academia-industry linkages were necessary to promote the research culture and increase the financial resources of the universities. He said that Punjab University was our pride and its degree was recognised all over the world. He said that our students are very talented and should be guided on the path of positive thinking and goodness to eliminate hatred. He directed the universities to take steps to promote distance education. He said that former students of Punjab University were present all over the world and they should be recognised at university and department level. PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that despite the increase in the salaries, the budget allocations for disbursement of salaries had not been increased to match the difference due to which difficulties were being faced in payment of salaries and pensions. He said that Punjab University was providing the cheapest and quality education in the region.