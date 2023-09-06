Traffic plan in City during Urs

LAHORE:Lahore Traffic Police has devised a traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the provincial capital on the occasion of the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

In this regard, under the supervision of SP City Traffic Shahzad Khan, four DSPs, 90 inspectors and 710 wardens have been deployed, while 10 lifters will also be present on the spot to remove wrongly parked vehicles. Four parking stands have been allocated in the Greater Iqbal Park, Nasser Bagh, Mori Gate and Darbar Eye Hospital for devotees where they will be able to park their vehicles.

In view of security, certain roads have been closed to the general traffic. Data Darbar is closed to all types of traffic from Kachehri Chowk, Bhati Chowk and Peer Makki. Traffic coming from Shahdara to Lower Mall will be diverted to Railway Station from Azadi Chowk. Traffic coming from Chauburji Chowk to Lower Mall (Data Sahib) will be diverted to alternative routes from MAO College. The traffic coming from Inner Circle Road will go to its destination at Urdu Bazaar, Kachehri Road through Mori Gate. All public service vehicles coming from Inner Circular Road will be sent to Mayo Hospital from Chowk Shah Alami. No traffic will be allowed from Chowk District Kachehri.