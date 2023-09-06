CCPO meets families of police martyrs, Ghazis

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana held a meeting with the families of police martyrs, Ghazis and disabled children of police employees in his office on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Kamyana emphasised that police martyrs and Ghazis are a source of immense pride for the department. Capital City Police Officer highlighted that concrete measures are being taken to enhance the welfare of the heirs of martyrs, Ghazis, and the
families of police personnel.
Ensuring top-tier medical care and quality education for the disabled children of police martyrs, veterans, and employees is a paramount focus. Participants expressed their gratitude to Inspector General Police Punjab and Capital City Police Officer Lahore for their proactive problem-solving approach.
LAHORE:LAHORE: Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City here Tuesday while Met office...
LAHORE:A 22-year-old man was shot at and injured for offering resistance during robbery in the Gulberg area. The...
LAHORE:The engineers and workers of Lahore Electric Supply Company took out a large protest procession from Lesco...
LAHORE:The Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Department, Punjab, Ibrahim Murad, while presiding over a...
The University of Home Economics and the University of Engineering and Technology have formalised a collaboration in...
LAHORE:The 360th meeting of Punjab University Senate was held under the chairmanship of Governor / Chancellor Punjab...