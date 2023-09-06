CCPO meets families of police martyrs, Ghazis

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana held a meeting with the families of police martyrs, Ghazis and disabled children of police employees in his office on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamyana emphasised that police martyrs and Ghazis are a source of immense pride for the department. Capital City Police Officer highlighted that concrete measures are being taken to enhance the welfare of the heirs of martyrs, Ghazis, and the

families of police personnel.

Ensuring top-tier medical care and quality education for the disabled children of police martyrs, veterans, and employees is a paramount focus. Participants expressed their gratitude to Inspector General Police Punjab and Capital City Police Officer Lahore for their proactive problem-solving approach.