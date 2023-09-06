Smooth access to ‘mandis’ being ensured: Ruda

LAHORE:Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), in a statement on Tuesday said that the authority was actively working on road connectivity to ensure smooth access to the Mandis.

Along with that, the authority was committed to facilitating shopkeepers as per the principles of a modern Mandi and directives from the government. Moreover, Ruda was dedicated to providing state-of-the-art facilities in line with best international practices.

These facilities include a nerve centre, auction arena, research centre to enhance fruit, fish and related businesses. Additionally, shifting the Mandis outside provincial capital is aimed at reducing pollution and congestion caused by daily truck commutes.

Ruda will also conduct an environmental impact assessment to ensure the success of this endeavor, the statement said. It further said that Ruda remained committed to the welfare of the community and the successful execution of the Mandi project.