Xi’s G20 no-show hints at China’s shifting diplomatic priorities

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping´s unexplained decision to snub the G20 summit underlines Beijing´s frayed ties with other major powers as well as growing secrecy at the top of the ruling Communist Party, China analysts told AFP.
Beijing´s foreign ministry said on Monday that Premier Li Qiang would join the leaders of the world´s biggest economies in New Delhi this weekend, effectively confirming Xi´s absence. No reason was given why Xi will not attend the summit, which he has not skipped since coming to power, except Rome in 2021 when he participated by video link owing to Covid pandemic restrictions. His probable absence draws a sharp contrast with his appearance at the BRICS summit of emerging economies in South Africa last month.
There, Xi was front and centre as the bloc agreed to admit six new members in what he called a “historic” achievement. The emphasis on ties with the developing world reflects Beijing´s efforts to “create an alternative... to the liberal international order dominated by the US since the end of World War Two”, said Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London.
The realignment “is China-friendly if not Sino-centric, with support being gathered and consolidated in the Global South”, Tsang told AFP. “The G20... is not (something) that China can dominate, so it is given lower priority. I am not saying that Xi is anti-G20, just (that he does) not put it on par in importance to BRICS.”
This year´s apparent G20 no-show also dampens hopes of renewed engagement with Western powers following Xi´s magnanimous -- though carefully choreographed -- centre-stage appearance at the last edition in November in Bali.
