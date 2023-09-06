Afghan refugee wrongly imprisoned in Greece awarded damages

ATHENS: An Afghan refugee who spent nearly three years in prison after being wrongfully accused of trafficking migrants was awarded thousands of euros in damages, his lawyers said on Tuesday.

Akif Rasuli, 25, was arrested after arriving in Greece in 2020 and accused of having piloted a dinghy that washed up off the island of Lesbos, not far from the Turkish coast. “The... Court agreed that Mr. Rasuli should be compensated for the time he stayed in prison unjustly”, said his lawyers from the NGO Legal Centre Lesvos (LCL). He was awarded 15,920 euros ($17,000) in damages, the lawyers added.