Belarus stops embassies issuing passports in threat to exiles

MOSCOW: Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko has ordered the reclusive country´s embassies to stop issuing passports, in a move that leaves his critics abroad vulnerable to prosecution if they return.
Tens of thousands of Belarusians fled the Moscow-allied country in 2020, after Lukashenko brutally suppressed mass protests against his rule. According to a decree published on Monday, Belarusians can only get a new passport or renew one in “consular services attached to their last registered place of residence” on Belarusian territory.
Until now, Belarusians living abroad were able to get new passports at the country´s diplomatic missions. Since the protests, Minsk has jailed hundreds for speaking out against Lukashenko, with many Belarusians who took part in the protests or published anti-regime posts online avoiding returning home for fear of arrest.
