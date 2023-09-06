Iran arrests Mahsa Amini uncle ahead of death anniversary

PARIS: Iranian authorities on Tuesday arrested an uncle of Mahsa Amini, the young Iranian Kurdish woman who died in custody sparking months of protests, just ahead of the first anniversary of her death, reports said on Tuesday.

Safa Aeli, 30, was arrested by security forces in the family´s hometown of Saqez in western Iran and taken to an unknown location, the Kurdish-focused Hengaw rights group, France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network and the 1500tasvir protest monitor said in separate statements.

Hengaw said Iranian authorities deployed a convoy of five vehicles filled with members of the security forces to forcibly enter Aeli´s residence, without presenting any legal documentation. Media based outside Iran have said that the town of Saqez is under particular scrutiny ahead of the anniversary, with hotels told not to accept outsiders and new security cameras being set up including around Amini´s grave.