Enhanced Iran and Saudi ties would block foreign interference in region: Raisi

TEHRAN: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Iran and Saudi Arabia are two influential countries in the region and the Islamic world. While praising the Kingdom’s remarkable role in the region and the Islamic world, Raisi emphasized that the enhanced Iran-Saudi relations would curtail the scope of foreign interference in the region.
Raisi’s statements came during his audience with the Iranian Ambassador-designate to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati on the occasion of his departure for Riyadh to assume his duties, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported.
Raisi called for the further promotion of ties between Tehran and Riyadh. “Collaboration between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as well as increased regional cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels, particularly on issues concerning the Islamic world, will enhance the standing of regional countries,” he said.
In a historic agreement, Saudi Arabia and Iran decided to resume diplomatic relations between the two countries and reopen their diplomatic missions after a hiatus of seven years.
