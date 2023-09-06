EU sees asylum requests jump 28pc so far in 2023

BRUSSELS: The number of migrants lodging asylum applications in the EU has jumped 28 percent in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, official figures released on Tuesday showed.
Between January and the end of June this year, there were 519,000 such requests made in the 27-nation bloc and associated countries Switzerland and Norway, the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) said.
That puts the EU on track to receive more than one million asylum-seekers this year -- the biggest number since 2015-2016 when it saw a huge influx, mainly Syrians fleeing the war in their country.
In 2015, the bloc received 1.35 million asylum requests, then in 2016 there were 1.25 million more applications. Numbers dropped in 2017 after the EU did a deal with Turkey to have it clamp down on irregular border crossings, and during the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021 when travel restrictions were in place.
Numbers have since rebounded, with 2022 seeing a 53-percent rise in applications, putting many EU countries “under pressure,” the EUAA said. Accommodation and support is already stretched thin in many cases as several EU countries are hosting four million Ukrainian refugees who benefit from a protection status separate from asylum because of Russia´s war on their country. Syrians and Afghans account for nearly a quarter of asylum applications received so far this year.
LONDON: High Commissioner Dr Mohammad Faisal on Tuesday awarded a ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ to the outstanding...
TULKAREM, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in a raid on a West Bank refugee camp, the...
GENEVA: The UN urged Israel on Tuesday to refrain from mass deportations of Eritreans following weekend clashes...
YANGON, Myanmar: Myanmar´s junta will likely hold elections in 2025, party officials told AFP on Tuesday, even as the...
PARIS: Social media giant Meta said on Tuesday it would pull the plug on the Facebook News tab in December in its...
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called on Tuesday for measures to slow the birthrate in the Arab...