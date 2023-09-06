Injured Shanto ruled out of Asia Cup

LAHORE: Bangladesh suffered a setback when their top-order batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto was ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup 2023 due to a hamstring injury.

This development has cast a shadow of uncertainty over his availability for the World Cup in India, just a month away. Najmul Hossain Shanto had been a standout performer for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, leading the run-scoring charts with impressive knocks of 89 and 104 against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, respectively, which played a pivotal role in guiding Bangladesh into the tournament's semi-finals.

The injury occurred when Najmul felt discomfort in his left hamstring while batting during the match against Afghanistan in Lahore on Sunday. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) promptly had an MRI scan conducted, which confirmed a muscle tear. Team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan informed media, "The player had complained of hamstring pain during batting and could not field. We had an MRI scan done confirming a muscle tear."