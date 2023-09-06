Fahim replaces Nawaz for Bangladesh encounter today

LAHORE: Pakistan included fast-bowling all-rounder Fahim Ashraf in place of Muhammad Nawaz for their Asia Cup match against Bangladesh here on Wednesday (today).

Nawaz had an unproductive outing in Pakistan's match against India, which ended without a result due to rain. He remained wicketless, conceding 55 runs in his eight overs against India. In the game against Nepal, Nawaz managed to claim one wicket for 13 runs in his two overs.

Faheem, who last appeared in an ODI last month against Afghanistan, brings his all-round capabilities to the team. He took two wickets in his eight overs in that match. The remainder of the playing XI remains unchanged from the previous match. It will be the first ODI meeting between the two sides since the 2019 World Cup.

In ODIs, Bangladesh have beaten Pakistan four times in their last five meetings. Pakistan have dominated the rivalry in Tests and T20Is, but those results will have little bearing on Wednesday's match since the 50-overs format is where Bangladesh are at their strongest.

Bangladesh, have, however, been weakened by injuries to key players. They are now also without Najmul Hossain Shanto, their most in-form batter. But they're a smart, experienced group who know their way around ODI cricket, and they're familiar with the conditions with Lahore, having pulled off a rousing win there over Afghanistan on Sunday.

The lack of form of opener Fakhar Zaman is a cause for concern for Pakistan. Since scoring three hundreds on the bounce against New Zealand in May, Fakhar has made 19, 14, 33, 2, 30, 27 and 14 in his last seven ODI innings. If he gets in against Bangladesh, he'll try his hardest to make sure he stays in.

Shoriful Islam has a terrific record after 19 ODIs, with 30 wickets at an average of 24.93. The left-arm quick is fresh off a three-wicket haul against Afghanistan, and could cause Pakistan's top order problems if he can get the new ball moving around. Litton Das, who has recovered from the illness that kept him out of the group stage, is expected to walk back into the top order in place of Shanto. It will be interesting to see if he opens, or if Mehidy Hasan Miraz remains there after his century against Afghanistan.

Squads:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh (probable): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud. with input from agencies