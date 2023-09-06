Nida says T20I series whitewash over SA ‘historic’

KARACHI: After leading Pakistan to a clean sweep over South Africa in their T20I, the Green-shirts’ new captain Nida Dar credited PCB and the new management for the trust and hard work of the players for the "historic series win."

“Honoured to win the first series as captain, and that too against South Africa – the runners-up of this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. It shows our girls’ talent. We worked on the grassroots and got skilful players. We also worked on our approach and intent,” said Nida.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan handled the pressure moments brilliantly in the series – especially in the second and third T20Is. “We aimed to beat South Africa at home. We were criticised. But we had our work cut out. We worked on our shortcomings without any fear. Credit to PCB and management for trusting us,” Nida said.

Despite the series win, Nida believes there is still room for improvement. About the power hitters and finishers, she said: “I think we have finishers including Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, and Fatima Sana. They can finish the game. Such things improve gradually.”

South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt said that her team wasn’t able to adapt to the conditions whereas Pakistan were brilliant in all departments and held their nerves better than them at crucial junctures.

“They utilised the conditions well. Their spinners were effective and stuck to plans. While the batters not only did rotation of strike but also handled the pressure well,” Laura said while highlighting Pakistan’s strengths.