Investigation ordered into police involvement in land grabbing

Sindh’s caretaker home and prisons minister has stressed the importance of reviving business activities to create more employment opportunities. Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz said business owners, including those in the construction industry, would be assisted in ensuring a peaceful and crime-free environment.

The interim minister was conferring with a 12-member delegation of the Association of Builders And Developers (ABAD), led by their Chairman Altaf Tai, at his office on Tuesday. Later, the caretaker minister also visited the Karachi traffic police office, where he ordered a comprehensive report on the misuse of commercial parking in buildings and the restoration of the parking area.

Officials said the delegation informed the interim minister that ABAD members are facing acute challenges due to land grabbing in different areas with the alleged involvement of local police.

Land grabbing is creating problems and frustrations among business owners, while some police officials are also involved in corrupt practices, including land grabbing and encroachment of ABAD members’ properties.

The caretaker minister assured the delegation that the matter would be investigated, and action would be taken against anyone found involved. “The DIG Special Branch is being issued specific directives to look into the alleged involvement of police officials in land grabbing and submit a comprehensive report.”

Later, during the interim minister’s visit to the DIG Traffic’s office, he laid a floral wreath on the martyrs’ memorial and offered Fateha for the souls of the departed.

DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema gave a detailed briefing about the Traffic Police Range, saying that they have 9,077 sanctioned posts while 5,557 officials are performing their respective duties.

The traffic police chief said the city has 153 traffic signals, 86 of which work under traffic engineering bureaus, 65 under cantonment boards and two under the Civil Aviation Authority. The Traffic Helpline 1915 serves people 20 hours a day, he added.

He said the traffic police have 438 body cameras that help in the accountability process. The body cameras affixed to the front of the shirts of traffic police officers are constantly recording, he added.

He also said efforts are afoot to launch the Safe City ANPR (automatic number-plate recognition) Camera Project soon, while cameras would be installed under the project at 26 locations. The cooperation of other agencies is very important to improve the traffic situation, he added.

Brig. Nawaz said a model project of a separate track for motorcyclists should be started from Karsaz to the airport on Sharea Faisal. He also ordered a comprehensive report on the misuse of commercial parking in buildings and the restoration of the parking area.

He directed Cheema to submit recommendations as soon as possible. He also ordered the traffic police to ensure that they behave respectfully while dealing with people.

The caretaker minister also visited the office of the Police FM 88.6 set up in the office of the DIG Traffic, and appreciated the performance of the deployed staff. Cheema also presented an honorary shield to Brig. Nawaz on the occasion.