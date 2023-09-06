Our self-professed democrats appear to be buoyed by the PPP’s change of heart on election dates. It is an old habit of the PPP to put as many eggs in as many baskets as possible. Depending on the situation, they can change tunes at the drop of a hat. These double-standards have resulted in the party losing ground everywhere except Sindh.
Many want the PPP to return to its roots and become a party of the people again. While removing exploitative structures can take time, the party that professes to be for ‘the people’ should at least not abet them and should shun its penchant for double-standards.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
