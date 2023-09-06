Curbing corruption

The only way to mend the fractured economy is to curb corruption. Without enforcing strict anti-corruption laws, the economy will remain in dire straits and a turnaround will remain elusive.
Corruption has become endemic in our country, with no institution left untouched. Unless we eradicate corruption from our country and punish the corrupt officials, the ailing economy will never recover and the ordinary people will continue to suffer.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Zhob
