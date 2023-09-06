Climate-smart

The consequences of climate change are apparent in southern Punjab where the cotton crop, once the pride of the region, has been crippled by the changing climate, leading to failures and economic losses. Concurrently, warming conditions are stressing wheat crops during the traditional sowing and harvesting months, resulting in shriveled grains and crop lodging due to untimely high winds. These climate-related disruptions to key crops highlight the pressing need for Pakistan to strategize and act decisively against the impact of climate change on its agriculture sector.
Empowering farmers and providing them with the tools to adapt is imperative. Also, the agricultural institutions, supported by the government, must prioritize the development of climate-resistant seed varieties, particularly for cotton, a major export commodity. Further, the farmers need to understand the changing cropping seasons, suitable times for irrigation, fertilization, and pesticide application. The government should also facilitate the dissemination of hyperlocal weather forecasts, possibly through satellites or widespread weather stations.
Khan Faraz
Peshawar
