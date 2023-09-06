 
Wednesday September 06, 2023
Still unsolved

September 06, 2023

Contrary to their promises, none of our major political parties has been able to resolve the loadshedding problem. Our cities still experience several hours of loadshedding at odd hours. Can the government please explain what is behind this unjustified loadshedding?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad