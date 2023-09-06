Course correction

Tragically, with the passage of time, we have moved very far away from our original mandate and principles and continue to do so at an accelerated pace. Now we have reached a point where the very survival of the state is in jeopardy. Ironically the people who are responsible for this sad state of affairs are the very ones who were entrusted by the citizens to safeguard and protect their rights. From a very early stage of the country's existence an elite group of self-centred individuals and institutions decided to subvert the system. This they have done most successfully by a combination of regressive policies and laws.

In the absence of a political party genuinely interested in the welfare of the people and a judicial system which has become a part of the oppressive system, what is to be done? The remedy in my view lies in a united front of all the scattered civil right activists and institutions to come together on a single platform and fight a peaceful battle for the restoration of true democracy.

Kamal Hyat

Lahore