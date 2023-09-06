 
September 06, 2023
Energy reforms

September 06, 2023

As if inflation was not bad enough already, the caretaker government has dropped another price hike on the people in the form of inflated electricity bills. The failure to curb line-losses, theft and non-payment of bills has created a circular debt crisis in the power sector while the decline in the rupee has driven up generation costs.

The government should take action against electricity thieves, lower line-losses, and devise a low-cost production capacity policy for electricity.

Jahangir Kakar

Zhob