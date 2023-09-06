Death traps

I shudder whenever I hear the tragic news of minors falling into and drowning in open gutters. The lids of nearly all the manholes in Karachi appear to have either been stolen or are missing for some other reason. The iron rods of the lids can be pulled out and sold to scrap dealers. This is an old and widely-known practice but no action is ever taken against the thieves or the scrap dealers. These thieves have become so bold that they are now openly seen removing iron and steel structures including steel railings and telephone lines and electric cables in broad daylight. What is the Karachi mayor and his staff at the Karachi Municipal Corporation doing about this issue? Isn’t it their responsibility to ensure that all manholes are covered?

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi